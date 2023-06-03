DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun with a low chance of a brief afternoon shower. Breezy, with northeast winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Highs in the low to mid 70s, with 60s at the shore. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Not as breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A stray shower possible late. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
After a rather warm Saturday on Delamarva, we're going to cool it down a little bit for your Saturday.
A weak, backdoor cold front will approach from the northeast today. On Delmarva, we're mainly expecting just some cloud cover mixing in the with sun today, along with a gusty breeze. Highs will be on the cooler side, in the low to mid 70s - with cooler 60s on the shore. Shower and thunderstorm chances will mainly be confined to areas west of the Chesapeake Bay, but I don't want to rule out a brief shower on Delmarva, mainly toward northern Delaware and on the Midshore. Most folks should expect to remain dry.
High pressure builds in for Sunday, which is shaping up to be mostly sunny and cool. The gusty northeast breeze will linger for a while before diminishing in the afternoon. Again, we'll see our warmest temperatures inland, reach the mid 70s, with 60s at the shore.
The coming work week is shaping up to be mainly dry, with temperatures near or a little below normal.
High pressure departs Monday as a low pressure system prepares to swing a cold front across the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday into Wednesday. The cold front won't have much moisture to work with, so at this point I'm mainly expecting to see a little bit of increasing cloudiness Tuesday and Wednesday, with a low chance of some stray showers.
Then after a brief cool down mid-week, temperatures return to around 80°F late in the week under mostly sunny skies.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for June 10-June 16.