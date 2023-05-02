Forecast updated on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A strong upper level low pressure system will remain over the Northeast U.S. and this will bring another day of cool and breezy weather for the area through tomorrow. There will be some spotty showers but no significant rainfall is expected through Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and quite cool. Wind: W 7-15 mph. Low 44°.
Wednesday: Variable clouds, cool and windy. Spotty passing showers about, mainly PM hours. High 59-60°. Wind: NW 12-24 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and quite cool. Wind: NW 6-13 mph. Low 43°.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cool. Still quite breezy.. High 63°. Wind: NW 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cool and breezy with clouds lingering. Look for lows in the mid 40's by daybreak as the winds remain from the west.
Wednesday looks even cooler with some showers around as the upper level low pressure system gets closer to the area. It will stay breezy with considerable cloudiness through the day. Look for temps. only near 59 degrees in the afternoon with a NW wind increasing to 14-26 mph. Skies will clear some later Wednesday night with lows in the mid 40's by sunrise Thursday.
The upper level low will move east of the area Thursday with cool and breezy weather continuing. Skies will still be mostly cloudy but we may see some sunshine and winds will be from the NW gusting to 20 mph in the afternoon. Look for temps. around 63 degrees in the afternoon. Skies will clear some later Thursday night with lows in the mid 40's by daybreak Friday.
In the long range: Look for clearing Friday as an upper level low pressure system moves away from the area. It will stay unseasonably cool for early May, with lows near 43° and high temps. around 66°. Saturday will be a little warmer with more sunshine, as afternoon temps. approach 70 degrees. Sunday and Monday look mild with temps. in the mid 70's. Tuesday will be warm and sunny with temps. near 80 in the afternoon.
The average low for early May is 49°, with a high temp. of 71°.