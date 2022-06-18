DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortably cool. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph possible.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and continued pleasant. Breezy, but not as windy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun. A slight chance of a shower north. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
After an unusually hot Friday, a weak cold front is swinging through Delmarva this morning, and with it will come some refreshingly cool weather for the Fathers Day and Juneteenth weekend.
On Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny, with maybe some more clouds in the afternoon. A gusty northwest breeze powered by a pressure gradient between a high pressure ridge building in from the west and a low wandering around New England will keep temperatures down in the mid to upper 70s. One hazard may come from gusty winds. Winds from the northwest will blow at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to more than 30 mph possible. Conditions could be hazardous for smaller boats, especially on the Delaware Bay and in the central Chesapeake Bay, where small craft advisories are in effect until Sunday.
More nice weather continues on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The pressure gradient will start to relax a little bit, so it won't be as windy, but it'll still be breezy, with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph that could gust to 30 mph at times.
The high pressure ridge will remain our dominant weather feature through the early half of next week, with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with afternoon temperatures gradually warming from the low 80s on Monday to the lower 90s by Wednesday. Some guidance is suggesting a weak disturbance will dive south from Ontario into the northeastern United States. The exact track of this small disturbance is difficult to forecast this far out, but some scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, especially in Delaware and northeastern Maryland.
Then another cold front will threaten the region late in the week. There will be a chance of some showers and thunder next Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.