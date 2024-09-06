Forecast updated on Friday, 6 September 2024, at 4:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was another pleasant early fall day across Delmarva, but a cool front will bring clouds Saturday and notably cooler air on Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and milder. Low 64º. Wind: SE 1-6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered PM showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 79º inland. Wind: SE, becoming west 4-12 mph. Rainfall will be under 0.25 inches in most locations. Beaches: High 77º PM.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers in the evening, then clearing and cooler. Low 52º. Wind: N 7-17 mph.
Sunday: Mostly clear and dry. Much less humid and cooler. High 72-73º inland. Wind: NWS 1-7 mph. Beaches: High 73º with wind N 7-14 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks partly county and milder with light winds and lows near 64 degrees. Winds will be south winds around 1-9 mph. Winds will be higher over the Chesapeake.
Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy with some scattered afternoon showers as a rather strong fall cool front passes through the area. Look for SW winds at 6-14 mph becoming west and afternoon temps. near 79-80 degrees. Skies will clear Saturday night as cooler drier air arrives behind the cold front. It will turn breezy in open areas Saturday night behind the cool front.
Sunday looks sunny with dry air and a light NW wind at 1-7 mph. Afternoon highest temps, will race 73-74 degrees with a NE wind and temps. near 72º at the coast. Sunday night will be clear and cool with lows near 51-52º by sunrise Monday!
In the long-range: Monday will be sunny with high temps. In the upper 70’s. Tuesday through Thursday look dry and sunny but it will be warm in the afternoon hours with temps. reaching the mid 80’s. Winds will be light and morning lows will be in the upper 50’s. It will turn slightly cooler Friday with high temps. around 82º.
The average high for early September is 82 degrees with an average low of 63 degrees.