Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 5:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low 41. Wind: light.
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. High 48-52°. Wind: NW 11-18 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 25. Wind: N 2-8 mph.
Friday: Mainly sunny and quite chilly. High 42-44°. Wind: SW 1-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for milder weather tonight with low temps. in the lower 40's by sunrise Thursday. Thursday looks partly to mostly cloudy and it will be a very nice day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50's as a cold front passes. We will see some cloudy spells and perhaps some sprinkles as the front passes during the day. It will turn colder behind the front Thursday night with temps. in the mid/upper 20's at sunrise Friday.
Friday will be mostly sunny, but it will be a rather chilly day. Look for afternoon temps. only reaching the mid 40's, which is well below the average high of 51. Winds will be light and turn to the west later in the day as a cold high pressure system moves south of the area.
In the long-range, milder weather will return over the weekend with clouds increasing. Temperatures will reach the upper 50's Saturday and approach 70 on Sunday. It will turn very mild by Monday with temps. reaching the mid 70's ahead of some showers Monday night into early Tuesday. We may see some light showers Tuesday but it will stay mild. Cooler weather will return on Wednesday.
The average high for early March is 51 degrees with an average low of 31 degrees.