Forecast updated on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Mostly clear, and humid. Low 72°. Wind: S 2-8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Still muggy. High 91-92° inland with temps. near 82° PM on the beaches. Wind: SW 6-12 mph. Winds SE 9-14 mph PM on the beaches.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with showers and a passing thundershower possible. Rain chance 45%. Low 70°. Wind: W 3-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and not as hot. Noticeably less humid by afternoon. High 88-89° inland with temps. near 85° on the beaches. Wind: NW 9-17 mph. Winds N 11-18 mph PM on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair skies tonight, as a weak high pressure area remains over the area. Winds will be light from the south with lows near 71 degrees. It will be muggy and warm.
Tuesday will be hot and humid again with a SW wind at 8-12 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday night will bring clouds, and some passing showers or a thunderstorms, as a cold front passes. Winds will turn to the west overnight.
Wednesday will be sunny and it will still be warm, but the humidity will drop. Look for temps. to reach near 89 degrees in the afternoon, but dew points will drop into the 50's by later in the afternoon. Winds will be from the NW at 11-17 mph by afternoon. Wednesday night will be cooler with lows back to around 64 degrees. Meteorological summer ends at Midnight Wednesday.
In the long-range, it will not be as hot Thursday and Friday as a drier early fall air mass settles over the area. Look for afternoon highs from 84-87 and lows will dip to the lo w60's. The air will be dry with a fall feel to the air. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the upper 80's but it will still not be that humid. Temperatures will generally be above normal from Saturday to Monday with little or no rain expected.
The average high for today is 84 degrees with an average low of 65 degrees.