Forecast updated on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 5:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thundershowers then clearing. Cooler late. Low 60-62°. Wind: SW/W 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High 80-81° inland with temps. around 75° PM near the beaches. Wind: NW/N 6-12 mph inland. Wind NE 8-14 mph beaches.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 59°. Wind: Light.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasantly warm. Turning more humid later in the day. High 84° inland with temps. around 75° PM near the beaches. Wind: NW 2-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see showers and thundershowers this evening, but they will mostly end by 8 PM as a cool front passes. It will be less humid later and a little cooler with lows around 60 degrees. Winds will be light west and temps. on the beaches will be near 62 degrees overnight.
Tuesday will be sunny and much less humid behind the front with temps. only around 80 in the afternoon. The dew points will drop into the low 50's giving a dry feel to the air. The winds will be from the NW to north but turn to the northeast on the beaches in the afternoon. Tuesday night looks very pleasant with clear skies and lows near 59 to 60 degrees as a dry air mass remains over the area.
Warmer weather with rising humidity will arrive Wednesday, but it will still be a pleasant day with temps. near 84 in the afternoon. The beaches will see a NE breeze and fall to the low to mid 70's by afternoon. It will turn more humid Wednesday night with lows near 63 degrees under fair skies.
In the long-range, Thursday will be warmer and more humid with max temps. near 87°. Friday looks hot and muggy with temps. Passing 90 or 91 degrees in the afternoon. The beaches will cool to the 70's in the afternoon. The heat will continue Saturday with a few spotty storms about. Sunday will be partly sunny with thundershowers developing. Look for temps. to reach 87 Sunday with lingering showers into Monday.
The average high for today is 86 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.