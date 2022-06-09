Forecast updated on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, lower humidity, and cooler. Low 59-60°. Wind: NW 7-13 mph.
Friday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 80-81° inland with temps. around 70° near the beaches. Wind: N 4-11 mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds and more humid. Low 64°. Wind: S 5-11 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. High 77° inland with temps. around 70° near the beaches. Wind: SE 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight with lower humidity and a light North breeze behind a weak cool front. Lows will dip to near 60 degrees by sunrise.
Friday will be sunny with lower humidity and it will be pleasant. Winds will be light from the north with afternoon temps. around 80-81 degrees. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches down to the low 70s in the afternoon, after temps. reach 77 around Noon. Clouds will increase Friday night, as more humid air returns to the area.
Saturday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few passing thunderstorms in the area. The clouds will hold temperatures down to the mid/upper 70's with temperatures near 68° on the beaches. Showers are more likely Saturday night and they may linger into Sunday as well.
In the long-range, clouds and showers may linger into Sunday and it will be warmer with afternoon temps. around 82 degrees. Monday through Wednesday will be warm, but not hot. Look for mainly dry weather, but it will be rather humid. Warmer and more humid weather returns by Thursday and Friday with afternoon temps. in the mid 80's and rising humidity.
The average high for today is 81 degrees with an average low of 61 degrees.