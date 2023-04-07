DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Scattered showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday night: Cloudy and cool. Lows in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
Strong storms raked Delmarva Thursday night, but quieter and much cooler weather is in store for Friday.
The cold front that brought Thursday night's storms will stall out over the Hampton Roads area today. As a few weak disturbances travel along the boundary, expect scattered showers, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore and in Accomack County. Much of Delaware and the midshore will likely just see cloudy skies with a few stray, light showers. Temperatures are much cooler today, with low to the mid 50s south, where rain showers will be more widespread, and upper 50s north, where skies will just be cloudy.
That frontal boundary will remain just to our south as we look ahead to the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and quite cool, with highs struggling to reach the low 50s, but shower chances diminishing.
High pressure will then build in and dominate the weather for much of the next week, with lots of sunshine Sunday through Wednesday with temperatures climbing from the upper 50s Sunday into the mid 70s by Wednesday, and even some low 80s possible on Thursday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for April 14-April 20.