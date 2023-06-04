DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s, 60s at the beaches.
Sunday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. A stray shower possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
*Dangerous rip currents and high surf at the Delaware and Maryland beaches*
*Coastal Flood Watch for Dorchester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties*
Cool and dry conditions continue on Sunday.
The day will start off mostly cloudy as a cold front sinks to our south, but skies will clear and become mostly sunny by afternoon as high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic. It won't be as breezy as Saturday, but a continued northeast breeze, coupled with cool air from the high pressure area will keep temperatures below normal, with 70s inland, and cool 60s at the coast.
The coming work week is shaping up to be mainly dry, with temperatures near normal.
High pressure departs Monday as a low pressure system prepares to swing a cold front across the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday into Wednesday. The cold front won't have much moisture to work with, so at this point I'm mainly expecting to see a little bit of increasing cloudiness Tuesday and Wednesday, with a low chance of some stray showers.
Then the rest of the week will feature mostly sunny skies and seasonable afternoon highs in the low 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for June 11-June 17.