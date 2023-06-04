Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/05 AM 3.4 1.4 1.1 1-2 NONE 04/05 PM 3.2 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 05/05 AM 4.0 2.0 1.7 1 MODERATE 05/06 PM 2.8 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 06/06 AM 3.6 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 06/07 PM 2.6 0.6 1.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/02 PM 3.3 1.2 1.5 1-2 MINOR 05/02 AM 4.0 1.9 1.6 1 MODERATE 05/03 PM 3.1 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 06/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.1 1 MINOR 06/04 PM 2.8 0.7 0.9 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/01 PM 3.2 1.0 1.6 1 NONE 05/02 AM 4.1 1.9 1.6 1 MODERATE 05/02 PM 2.8 0.6 1.2 1 NONE 06/03 AM 3.7 1.5 1.2 1 MINOR 06/03 PM 2.5 0.3 0.9 1 NONE &&