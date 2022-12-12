DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly cloudy early, then slow clearing. Lows in the upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Not as breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Continued chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Periods of rain possible. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. One to two
inches of rain likely. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
The next seven days will feature an active weather pattern over Delmarva, with lots of ups and downs.
After a mostly cloudy, chilly, and breezy Monday, skies will gradually clear Monday night as a ridge of high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic states.
This will mean sunny skies on Tuesday, and it won't be quite as windy. However, it will continue to be on the chilly side, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 40s, which is about five degrees below normal.
The high will slide off to the east on Wednesday. The day will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain chilly during the day, in the mid 40s.
Then we get our next weather-maker for Thursday, which will be a messy day.
At this time, it looks like precipitation will start to approach Delmarva late Wednesday night. Temperatures in the low 30s overnight could just be cold enough for some freezing rain or ice pellets early Thursday morning, although this is not very certain, and significant effects on travel are unlikely.
Temperatures will rise quickly Thursday morning, so any frozen stuff will quickly change to rain. A cold front and developing coastal low will bring periods of rain during the day on Thursday, which is looking like a washout. One to two inches of rain on all of Delmarva is likely. There could also be some embedded heavier downpours and even some thunder that could bring three inches of rain or more in isolated spots. Gusty winds combined with the rain could make travel difficult all day.
Then the storm departs Friday. Showers could linger into Friday morning, then skies clear by Friday afternoon.
High pressure dominates the coming weekend, which will be mostly sunny, but again unseasonably chilly with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s.