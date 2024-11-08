DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph. Highs near 60°F.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers late. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent, mainly overnight into Monday morning.
Veterans Day: Some showers early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 61°F. Normal low: 40°F.
A cold front brought a few light showers to Delmarva Thursday night, but only a trace of precipitation was recorded, so the stretches of no measurable rainfall continue to set records on Delmarva.
Friday night will be clear and seasonable with lows falling into the low 40s.
Cool high pressure builds in on Saturday, which will for the first time in a while bring seasonable temperatures; highs will reach the upper 50s to about 60°F, which is where we're supposed to be this time of year.
Saturday will see low relative humidity and gusty winds, especially in the morning, so wildfire danger will remain high, but the winds will relax a bit as we head into the afternoon.
Another frontal system arrives on Sunday, and confidence is slowly growing that this front will bring some appreciable rain to Delmarva, although it's not likely to break the drought. Timing of any rain is shaping up to be Sunday night into Monday morning. Several rounds of significant rainfall will be needed to alleviate the unseasonably dry conditions.
High pressure builds back in for the rest of Veterans Day, which should be mostly sunny by Monday afternoon. We'll see sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting another frontal system could bring much need rain around Thursday.
Burn bans are in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between November 15 and November 21.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Rafael" continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to slowly move west over water and slowly dissipate. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
A tropical low could develop north of the Greater Antilles; the development chance is a low 10 percent.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.