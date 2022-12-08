DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Cloudy, then clearing late. Cooler, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Breezy, with a wind from the north at 5-10 mph, with a few gusts to 20 mph. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Cool, with increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 33°F.
It's been a damp, gloomy, and relatively mild week so far on Delmarva, but some changes are coming up as we look ahead to the weekend.
Tonight, after cloudy skies in the evening, skies will begin clearing after midnight as high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic from the north. Our overnight temperatures will be heavily dependent on just how quickly the skies clear. If they clear early, overnight lows could fall into the mid 30s. However, if more clouds stick around after midnight, temperatures Friday morning may only fall into the upper 30s or low 40s.
Friday will be quite a contrast from the past week. We'll see lots of sunshine, but with cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 50s, in large part due to a northerly breeze that will continually reinforce cool air over Delmarva. The waters around Delmarva will also get a little choppy as well, with Small Craft Advisories for the Atlantic and the Chesapeake Bay.
Saturday will be a quiet, seasonable day, starting off mostly sunny with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 50s.
Then on Sunday, a low pressure system will approach, but kind of wash out before it reaches the East Coast. The warm front associated with this system will swing over Delmarva, bringing with it a chance of scattered showers, and slightly milder temperatures in the mid 50s.
In the wake of that dissipating low, chilly high pressure will build in.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but quite chilly, with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 40s, with a northerly breeze putting a little bit of a bite on those chilly temperatures.
Then eyes look west for what could be a more potent storm system that could affect Delmarva around next Thursday. This is a week away, so there is lots of uncertainly with this storm.
While the Atlantic hurricane season is over, we have one area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic that has a low, ten percent chance of development. It is not a direct threat to any land masses.