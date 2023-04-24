Forecast updated on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: An upper level low pressure system will drift east over the Great Lakes this week and bring rather cool temperatures to Delmarva. Clouds and some rain are likely late week as the low pressure system gets closer to the area.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low 41°. Wind: NW 2-7 mph.
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny early. Cooler, and less humid, with a pleasant breeze. High 67-68°. Wind: W/NW 11-16 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and chilly. Wind: SE 0-5 mph. Low 42°.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny early then increasing clouds later PM. High 68°. Wind: SE 3-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring clearing skies and chilly temperatures across the area. Look for lows near 40 by sunrise.
Tuesday will be sunny but still cool with temps. in the low to mid 60's and dry air, area wide. An upper level low over the Great Lakes will influence out weather for most of the week and keep it rather cool.
Wednesday will be sunny but clouds will increase later in the day, and we may see some spotty showers Wednesday night. Look for a SE wind Wednesday with afternoon temps. reaching 68 degrees. This is close to the average high for the day. Any rain Wednesday night looks to be very light.
In the long range: Look for cloudy skies Thursday with some spotty showers about. Temps. will range from 49 early to 64 PM. Showers are likely at times Friday into Saturday as an upper level low pressure center gets closer to the area. Look for lows near 50 and high temps. in the mid 60's. Showers may linger into Sunday with perhaps some clearing PM. Monday will be partly sunny with temps near 67 after morning lows near 50.
The average low for later April is 47°, with a high temp. of 69°.