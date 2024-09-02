Forecast Updated on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and less humid! Highs: 79-86. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 50-64. Winds: N-NE 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-62. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74-80. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-82. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
We continue to see early morning showers across Delmarva as I post this at a very early morning hours of this Labor Day. Things will improve throughout the morning and lead to a beautiful afternoon and evening to end the long holiday weekend. It will be on the windy side today with some wind gusts over 30+ mph possible. This will lead to highs into the 70s and 80s today as the humidity tanks throughout the day. A very comfortable morning ahead of us for Tuesday morning as many kids finally head back to school with morning temperatures in the 50s and a few of us could see 40s in our coldest communities.
High pressure takes control of our forecast for a few days and keeps the crisp fall-like feel to the air with sunshine and highs in the 70s and morning temperatures in the 50s. Things turn interesting as we get later into the week and toward the start of the weekend. A low pressure is going to form off the coast of Texas during the early part of the week and will eventually make its way through the southeast and get caught up in our next cold front that arrives by Friday into Saturday. This will bring us rain chances by Friday evening into Friday night with our heaviest rain arriving for the first part of Saturday. Things will slowly begin to improve late on Saturday and should lead into a nice Sunday.
High pressure arrives from Canada for Sunday and will lead to cooler conditions heading into next week.