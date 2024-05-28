Forecast updated on Tuesday, 28 May 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Cooler and drier air will follow the front on Wednesday and linger through the weekend. We may see a few thundershowers as the front passes in the evening.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and not as humid. A few isolated showers around early. Low 60°. Beaches 60°. Wind: NW 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Late day thunderstorm possible and not as warm. High 79°. Wind: W 8-16 mph Beaches stay near 79°.
Wednesday Night: Evening thundershowers about then clearing and cooler late. Low 57°. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and less humid. Not as warm. High 75-76°. Wind: NW 6-14 mph. Beaches stay near 75°.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be mostly clear tonight and cooler. Winds will be light and there will be some spotty evening showers around. Look for low temps. near 60° by sunrise.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but we will see some late afternoon or evening thundershowers about. Winds will reach 10-16 mph by mid afternoon with good to excellent visibility. Afternoon temps. will be near 79°. Look for clearing skies and lows near 57° by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday will be sunny and much less humid behind a cool front. Winds will reach 10-14 mph by mid-afternoon with good to excellent visibility. Afternoon temps. will be near 76°. Look for fair skies and lows near 53° by daybreak Friday.
In the long-range: Friday through Sunday also look dry and mild with highs in the mid 70's and low temps. in the lower 50's. It should stay mainly sunny through the periods. We will see a few showers in the area by Monday afternoon as humidity rises. Meteorological summer begins at Midnight Saturday.
The average low for early May is 56° and the high is 77°.