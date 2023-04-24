Forecast Updated on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Some spotty showers possible this morning, before becoming partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 36-45. Winds: NW 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 38-46. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 62-68. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: A few morning showers possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Highs: 60-65. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
A cooler air mass from Canada continues to settle across the region this morning and will be a major factor in the forecast for much of the week ahead. We will have spurts of clouds mixing with the sunshine throughout the day today and with the colder air aloft, it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a few stray showers / sprinkles from overdevelop clouds later this afternoon. It will be a cooler afternoon with most climbing into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Our average high temperature these days is near 70 degrees. Overnight tonight will bring a clearing sky as the atmosphere settles down once things start to cool and should allow temperatures to tumble into the 30s and low 40s by tomorrow morning.
Our nicest day this week will be Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 60s again with high pressure overhead. This high falls apart on Wednesday as a little boundary from the north and west arrives Wednesday night with the chance of a few spotty showers by early on Thursday morning. This next blast of cooler air will establish the unsettled weather pattern that will take control of the forecast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
An upper-level low will establish itself over the Great Lakes and not really go anywhere during the course of a few days. While that is parked there, little storms will develop around the area of low pressure and make their way into our area bringing with it rain chances. The first comes in for Friday afternoon and Friday night and may linger into the first part of our Saturday. There are indications that we should dry out for Saturday evening and Saturday night before more rain arrives for Sunday. We will remain stuck in the clouds with lingering shower chances into early next week.