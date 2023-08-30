Forecast updated on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A cooler night is on the way behind a cool front and it will turn breezy and mild Thursday as Tropical Storm Idalia passes by to our south. It will feel like fall from Friday into Saturday, but an early autumn heat wave is coming next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and less humid. Cooler by daybreak. Low 63-65° Wind: NW 5-11 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with high clouds. Very breezy and less humid. High 75-76°. Wind: NE 11-24 mph. Coastal winds may gust to over 25 mph during the day and into the evening.
Thursday Night: Mainly clear, and cooler. Low 61-62° Wind: N 4-8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, and pleasant with low humidity. High 76-78°. Wind: NE 7-15 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly cloudy to clear tonight, and it will turn cooler with lower humidity. Winds will stay from the northwest at 5-11 mph with lows near 65 degrees by sunrise. Temps. north of an Easton to Smyrna line will drop to 62° by daybreak.
Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly sunny with much lower humidity and cooler weather behind a cold front. It will be quite breezy during the day as dew points drop into the 50's. Afternoon temps. will top out around 75-76 degrees with a northeast wind at 11-22 mph.
Winds on the coast may gust to over 25 mph by midday due to the pressure gradient between tropical cyclone Idalia and a surface high pressure to our north. A Gale Watch is posted for Maryland and Virginia coastal waters.
Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and it will be pleasant. Afternoon temps. will top out around 76-78 degrees with a northeast wind at 10-16 mph. The fall feel will linger into Friday night with temps. dropping to the upper 50's by daybreak Saturday.
In the long range: It will stay dry and pleasant Saturday with temps. near 79-80 degrees after a low at sunrise of 58 degrees! It will then turn much warmer again Sunday into Tuesday of next week. Temps. will reach 86 Sunday, with 90 degrees by Monday and low 90's from Tuesday through Thursday, as widespread warmth returns to the Eastern Seaboard. This unseasonably hot weather will likely break records from Virginia northward into Canada.
The average low for late August is 65°, with a high temp. of 84°.