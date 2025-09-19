DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Clear skies. Fog likely after midnight. Lows in the low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
It has been a summer-like end to the work week, kind of a "last hurrah" for summer, which ends at 2:19 p.m. on Monday.
Summer-like temperatures won't last long, though.
Friday night, clear skies and calm winds mean again we'll see areas of fog develop after midnight, which could be locally dense around sunrise.
A backdoor cold front sinks down over Delmarva early Saturday morning. The front will usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend, and a few more clouds as well.
Saturday will be a reasonably nice day, with mostly sunny skies in the morning becoming a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon. Winds from the northeast could be a little gusty at times.
More clouds are in the forecast for Sunday, with cool temperatures only reaching the low to mid 70s. There will be a low chance for a few stray showers, but they should not be a big interruption to outdoor plans.
That front will stall just to our south, and will bring some increased cloud cover for the first couple of days of the next work week, and a chance for rain as an upper low approaches from the west. As of Friday evening, temperatures next week are expected to be near or slightly above normal, but a slight change could caused much cooler temperatures around the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for September 26 - October 2.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Gabrielle" has formed in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to become a hurricane sometime this weekend. The current forecast guidance has the hurricane approaching Bermuda and hooking out to sea by the early to middle part of next week. No direct threats are expected on Delmarva, but our beach communities should be prepared for high surf and rip currents next week.
A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to the U.S. East Coast at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.