Forecast Updated on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 37-45. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 58-64. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: 33-43. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers by the evening hours. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers through the morning hours. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
The cold front has moved across Delmarva during the course of the evening and overnight and has even brought a few showers across the region into the morning hours. Throughout the day we will see the sky clear into a sunny afternoon with temperatures into the 60s and a few low 70s. The wind will start to pick up into the afternoon with some wind gusts to 30+ mph at times today with the cooler air coming into the area. It will lead to a cooler morning as we start off Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Saturday will be another nice day before things will start to shift into Sunday. A second cold front will move in by Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening will actually bring us a decent rain chance. The front will grab some moisture off now Hurricane Rafael that has developed in the Caribbean. All of this will arrive by Sunday evening and Sunday night into Monday morning. Looking at most of us picking up on a quarter to half an inch of rain before the storm departs on Monday with our heaviest rain chance overnight on Sunday.
We look to dry things out for Tuesday and Wednesday before another front could bring another rain chance by the time we get to Thursday of next week.