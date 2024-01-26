DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Becoming breezy with heavier rain overnight into Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Becoming breezy. Some snow flurries possible late. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent, mostly in the morning.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and seasonable. A few snow flurries early. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
The sun did come out in several locations on Delmarva today, leading to several record high temperatures across Delmarva. Temperatures soared into the mid 70s, which is more typical of mid-May than late January.
A weak cold front will swing across Delmarva tonight, bringing more clouds and a chance of a few showers, although any showers should be light and brief. Cooler air will descend on Delmarva in the wake of the front, but we'll still be unseasonably mild. as the overnight temperatures fall into the mid 40s - which is the normal high temperature for this time of year.
The front will stall to our south, and Saturday will start off partly cloudy and quiet.
A disturbance will travel along the stalled frontal boundary and bring increased chances of more widespread rain Saturday evening into Sunday. While this will bring the bulk of the rain in the forecast, we're only expecting about 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall, so any flooding will be minor, and confined to the most poorly drained areas. Rain will continue on Sunday morning before tapering off during the day.
In the wake of the Saturday-Sunday storm, temperatures will return to seasonable levels, with highs in the mid 40s, along with gusty winds. A few brief snow showers are possible as the storm departs, but no significant wintry weather effects are anticipated.
Temperatures stay seasonable with mostly sunny skies for much of the coming week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly below normal for February 2 - February 8.