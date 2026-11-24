Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny and windy. Highs: 47-53. Winds: N 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy early. Lows: 28-37. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day and windy at times. Highs: 54-59. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with periods of rain arriving overnight. Turning blustery. Lows: 52-57. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain with very windy conditions. Tidal flooding and beach erosion is a concern during the Thursday high tide cycles. Highs: 60-70. Winds: E 25-55+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with drizzle / showers linger at times. Windy. Highs: 55-63. Winds: W 20-40+ mph.
What a difference a day makes across the region. Yesterday we tied the record high in Georgetown with highs into the 70s and today will be 20-25 degrees colder. A beauty of a day with sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 40s and 50s for highs. The wind is expected to settle down in the early part of the night tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight. Once the wind picks back up heading into Wednesday morning, the temperatures will actually start to climb a bit as we move into the early morning hours as we all start to wake up.
The high will be pushing to our north and allowing the wind to turn out of the northeast on Wednesday as the pressure difference starts to grow. This will bring windy conditions on Wednesday with some gusts over 30 mph by the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures in the 50s for highs on Wednesday. The clouds will steadily start to increase throughout the day as we start to see the effects of the storm beginning to overspread and develop to our south.
The busiest travel day of the year will be a nightmare across the deep south as a storm will start to grow quickly down in that direction and we will be watching it as this storm is expected to run up the eastern seaboard. This storm will arrive during the morning hours of Thanksgiving bringing with it some heavy rain throughout the day on Thursday and very windy conditions. The computer models continue to suggest wind gusts over 50-60+ mph inland during the day on Thursday with some wind gusts over 65+ mph at the beach. This storm will bring a big surge of warmer air and shove our temperatures in the 60s during the day on Thursday. At the moment, we are looking at 1” of rain for most of the area…and there could be locally heavier amounts over 2-3” of rain in some neighborhoods. Another thing we will need to watch for is the possibility of coastal flooding and beach erosion over the Thursday high tide cycles on the Atlantic and watching the Friday high tide cycles on the Chesapeake as the wind turns and cranks from the west on Friday and into Saturday.
The storm departs by Thursday night with some lingering clouds around on Friday and windy conditions that will bring some much colder air for the holiday weekend. As of this morning, we will dry out for the rest of the holiday weekend on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures into the 50s for highs both days…right where we should be for this time of year. Another front looks to arrive as we get to Monday bringing with it the chance of a few showers.