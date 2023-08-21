DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Increasing clouds with light winds. Muggy. Lows in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Breezy. Wildfire smoke could cause reduced air quality. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Warmer with a chance of afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 66°F.
High pressure has brought unseasonably warm temperatures to Delmarva on this Monday, but with it has come a northwesterly flow that has also broght a return of Canadian wildfire smoke that has decreased air quality on the peninsula.
A backdoor cold front will swing into the region from the northeast on Tuesday. In addition to cooler temperatures, wildfire smoke could make the air quality hazardous at times. There is almost no chance of rain with this cold front.
The weather stays cool and quiet mid week with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Then the upper high pressure ridge will retreat to the west slightly later in the week, allowing for warmer temperatures and a more aggressive northwesterly flow that will allow a few embedded disturbances to bring some shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday through Saturday.
Then it'll be cooler and mostly sunny by Sunday.
In the tropics, things are busy in the Atlantic Basin.
Post-tropical Storm "Emily" is in the deep tropics and is not expected to affect land before dissipating later this week.
Tropical Storm "Franklin" is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Haiti and the Dominican Republic before turning out into the Atlantic where it is expected to become a hurricane. As of now, it looks like Hispaniola is the only land mass to be directly affected, but interests in Bermuda and the East Coast of the USA and Canada should keep an eye on it.
Tropical Storm "Gert" is in the deep tropics and expected to dissipate soon.
Potential Tropical Storm "Nine" is in the Gulf of Mexico where it is expected to become tropical storm "Harold" and strike southern Texas and Tamaulipas, Mexico on Tuesday.
Near the Cape Verde Islands, a tropical wave has a high, 70 percent chance of development.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for August 28-September 3.