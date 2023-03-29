Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 29 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cold front will pass through Delmarva early Thursday with notably cooler weather Thursday afternoon. Winds will increase on Friday, with warmer temperatures, ahead of a strong cold front.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 36°. Winds: S 4-11 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, and cooler. Breezy PM. High 51-52°. Wind: NW 6-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 35°. Winds: S 4-11 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, milder and windy. High 65-67°. Wind: S 14-24+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring clear skies and lows in the mid 30's by sunrise. Winds will be light from the south for most of the night. A cold front will pass around daybreak and winds will turn back to the NW.
Thursday looks sunny and cooler with a north breezy behind a morning cold front. Look for afternoon temps. to top put only near 51-52° with dry air over the region. It will be quite chilly again Thursday night as a high pressure system passes over Delmarva. Look for lows in the mid 30's by daybreak on Friday.
Winds will increase Friday and it will turn much warmer ahead of a cold front. Afternoon high temps. will reach the mid 60's in most areas but it will be cooler on the beaches. Wind gusts to near 30 mph are possible in the afternoon with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Showers will arrive late Friday as a cold front approaches.
In the longer range: Saturday looks mild and windy with temps. reaching the mid 70's but we will see showers. Sunshine returns Sunday with temps. Falling back into the mid 50's. Monday looks sunny with a high near 68. Showers may return Monday night into Tuesday but temps. Will still reach the 70's Tuesday.
The average low for mid-March is 38°, with a high temp. of 59°.