Forecast updated on Tuesday, May 24, 2023, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front will pass through Delmarva overnight and bring cooler weather with a good NE wind on Thursday. This from will push the wildfire smoke out of the area and we should see a nice deep blue sky as well. A more unsettled weather pattern will arrive by the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and quite cool. Low 53-55° Wind: Light in the evening then N 5-12 mph after Midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, and breezy with low humidity. High 68-70°. Wind: NE 9-18 mph AM, then NE 8-14 mph PM. Cooler beaches with winds NE 10-16 mph and temps. near 62°.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and quite cool. Low 47-49° Wind: E 2-6 mph.
Friday: Sunny, and dry with low humidity. High 72°. Wind: NE 6-14 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 9-15 mph and temps. near 64°.
Forecast Discussion:
A cool front will pass through Delmarva late tonight with increasing clouds. Winds will increase behind the frontal boundary with lows near 54 degrees by daybreak. Winds will increase to 10-14 mph by sunrise. This cool front should push the wildfire smoke out of our area.
Thursday will be cooler with gusty winds from the northeast during the morning and afternoon temps. will nudge 68-69 degrees, with low humidity. We should see plenty of sunshine with a blue sky as the wildfire smoke finally moves away from the region. We will see a few high clouds, and it will be quite breezy early in the day with winds gusting to around 18 mph in open areas and along the coast in the afternoon.
Friday will be sunny and pleasant with winds from the northeast. Afternoon temps. will nudge 72 degrees, with low humidity. The onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the mid 60's with NE winds at 9-14 mph.
In the long range: Clouds will increase Saturday and Sunday with PM temps. in the low 70's. Memorial Day looks mild, with temps. in the upper 70's. There may be clouds and showers in the area from Saturday night into Sunday. Rainfall is also possible on Monday but the forecast is rather uncertain. It will be warmer and humid Tuesday, with passing showers possible as well.
The average low for early May is 54°, with a high temp. of 76°.