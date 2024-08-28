Forecast updated on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was a very hot day, but a cool front will bring much cooler air tomorrow and Friday. We will see some showers in the area especially Friday, but a warmer weekend is on the way ahead of a strong fall like cool front.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: A few showers possible with partly cloudy skies. Low 70°. Wind: SW/NE 2-7 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, and much cooler. Scattered showers about. High 81°. Wind: NE 6-12 mph. Beaches reach 73° with a NE wind at 7-14 mph PM.
Thursday Night: Showers possible with mostly cloudy skies. Not as humid and a little cooler. Low 65-67°. Wind: NE 6-14 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, and pleasant. Passing light showers likely. High 74-77°. Wind: NE 6-12 mph. Beaches reach 72° with a NE wind at 7-12 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A warm night is on the way, but a cool front may bring a shower to the area after 9 PM. Look for low temps. near 69-71 degrees by sunrise! Winds will be light.
Thursday will be much cooler behind a cool front with most spots only in the low 80's and the beaches will stay near 72° all day. Widely scattered showers and a passing thunderstorm are possible. It will be partly sunny with cloudy spells during the day as a weak cool front moves south of the area. The winds will be from the NE at 6-14 mph and a bit higher on the coast.
Friday will be mild, with mostly cloudy skies. We will see passing showers around as well. Afternoon temps. will stay in the mid-70's with a light NE wind and a little lower humidity. An onshore wind flow will continue on the coast and the beaches will see temps. in the low 70's all day.
In the long-range: The weekend will be warmer and more humid with spotty thundershowers possible late in the day Saturday. Temperatures will reach the mid 80's Saturday with a south breeze. Look for temps. in the mid-80's with some spotty showers Sunday afternoon, and thunderstorms Sunday evening are a good bet.
Monday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity and highs will be near 81°.Highs on Tuesday & Wednesday will be in the mid/upper 70's with dry fall like air. Meteorological Summer ends at Midnight Saturday evening.
The average low for late August is 65° and the high is 84°.