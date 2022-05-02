Forecast updated on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 54°. Wind: Varbl. 0-5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly Sunny, and cooler. High 67-68°. Coastal areas near 55°, but closer to 70 near the Chesapeake Bay. Winds: E/SE 7-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 54°. Wind: SE 3-11 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer. More humid with scattered PM showers about. High 81°. Winds: SW/W 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies, and it will be rather humid. A stationary front will drift south of the area and winds will turn tot he East by sunrise. The wind shoft will bring cooler marine air back to all of Delmarva for Tuesday.
Tuesday looks partly sunny with an onshore wind flow and much cooler temps. Look for afternoon highs to range from 55 degrees on the beaches to 67 degrees near Salisbury and in the low 70's from Easton to Crisfield. Northern areas around Dover will stay near 66-68 degrees. Winds will be easterly at 10-15 mph but turn to the SE late.
Wednesday will turn warmer as a warm front pushes through the area and winds turn back to the south at 10-15 mph by midday. It will become balmy and humid with scattered showers later in the day and into the evening. Look for afternoon temps. near 81 inland and near 70 near the coast. Rain chances at any one spot will climb to about 40% later Wednesday.
In the long-range, a cool front and low pressure system will pass through the area Thursday with winds turning to the north and cooler temperatures returning. Thursday looks partly sunny with afternoon temps. near 70 but it will be cooler on the beaches. Cool and cloudy weather is on tap for Friday with showers temps. near 70 degrees.
The weekend looks cool and breezy with some sunshine. A low pressure in the Atlantic will bring gusty north winds and highs will only reach the mid 60's. A few showers are possible Saturday, but sunshine seems likely for Sunday and Monday.
The long range forecast is low confidence today.