Forecast updated on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A significant change in the storm track across North America has taken place and the week ahead looks cool and dry. We will see some freezing temperatures at times through at least Friday morning.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 39-40°. Winds: S 0-5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and turning breezy. Windy near open water with gusts to 25 mph. High 51° Mid-shore but near 48° over northern Delmarva from Dover to Kent Island. Wind: NW 9-18 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and breezy. Windy near open water. Colder with a freeze in inland areas. Low 30°. Winds: N 9-18 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, cool and windy. High 49-51°. Wind: N 12-20 mph. Wind gusts to over 30 mph in open areas.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear with light winds and lows in the upper 30's ahead of a strong cold front.
Tuesday looks breezy and much cooler with windy conditions in open areas and on the waters. Temperatures will reach 0-51 degrees over the mid-shore with upper 40's over northern Delmarva from Dover to Kent Island. Winds will gust to over 22 mph by midday with Gale Warnings on the Chesapeake Bay Tuesday night. It will be sunny with good visibility across the area. A freeze is likely Tuesday night with lowest temperatures near 30 degrees by sunrise.
Wednesday will bring clear skies and it will stay very breezy and turn a bit cooler still with temperatures near 48-50 in most areas. Highest temps. will stay around 46-47° from Dover to Kent Island. Look for afternoon wind gusts to around 30 mph in open areas. A freeze is likely Wednesday night over most of inland Delmarva.
In the longer range: It will stay cool and dry Thursday with temps near 51° in the afternoon. Friday will bring increasing clouds with temps again near 49-50 degrees. Showers are possible Friday night as a weak storm system approaches the area. The weekend will bring clouds along with some passing showers Saturday with slow clearing Sunday. Look for afternoon high temps. to stay near 48-52 degrees through Monday. Low temps. will stay in the mid 30's.
The average low for early March is 33°, with a high temp. of 53°.