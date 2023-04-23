DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 69°F. Normal low: 47°F.
In the wake of some strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, our stretch of summer-like warm temperatures has come to an end, and we're looking at some cooler-than-normal temperatures looking ahead to the upcoming week.
High pressure will build in to Delmarva, but with the low that was parent to last night's cold front still spinning to our north, a pressure gradient will kick up a northwest breeze that will usher in much cooler temperatures than we've become used to in the last couple of weeks. Expect mostly sunny skies by mid-morning with temperatures rising into the upper 60s.
A weak disturbance will transit the Carolinas overnight Sunday into Monday, which will mean increased cloud cover overnight, especially south of Route 50, with a chance of some stray sprinkles on the Eastern Shore of Virginia through Monday morning.
High pressure will dominate the first half of the week, so expect sunshine with just a few clouds mixed in for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. With overnight lows only expected to drop to about 40°F (chilly for late April!), there is no frost or freeze threat at this time.
Then later in the week, several disturbances will travel along a boundary to our south, which will bring some rain chances by Thursday and Friday. We will stay on the cool side of the boundary, so expect temperatures to remain slightly below normal through next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for April 30-May 6.