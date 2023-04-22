Forecast updated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 6:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was a warm Friday across the region but a cool front will bring rain Saturday night and then a cooler weather pattern will arrive. This new pattern will linger for the rest of the month.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain ending, then some clearing. Cooler. Low 52°. Wind: NW 7-15 mph.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny early. Cooler, and less humid, with a pleasant breeze. High 67-68°. Wind: W/NW 11-16 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear and chilly. Wind: NW 3-11 mph. Low 42°.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler, and less humid, with a pleasant breeze. High 63°. Wind: W/NW 9-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring clearing skies after Midnight with lows near 51 degrees at sunrise.
Skies will clear behind the cold front early Sunday with sunshine and less humidity in the afternoon. It will be cooler with afternoon temps. near 67-68°. Winds will be under 20 mph. It will turn cooler still Sunday night with clear skies and lows in the mid 40's.
Monday will be cool and breezy with perhaps a cloudy spell. Look for afternoon temps. near 63 degrees which is below the average for later April. Winds will gust to 15-18 mph in the afternoon and the air will be dry with a fresh feel.
In the long range: Look for cooler weather for much of next week. Tuesday looks cool and dry with temps. near 63° PM. There will be some cloudy spells, and clouds will increase Wednesday with perhaps some showers Wednesday night. Afternoon temperatures will reach 64 degrees Wednesday. Rain looks likely at times Thursday and Friday with temps in the mid 60's. Showers will linger into Saturday as well with temps. in the mid 60's.
The average low for mid-March is 46°, with a high temp. of 68°.