Forecast updated on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Scattered evening thundershowers then partly cloudy late. Low 56°. Wind: NW 6-14 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Not as humid. High 68°. Beaches 57°. Winds: NE 3-7 mph.
Thursday Night: Becoming cloudy with showers late. Low 50. Wind: Varbl. 1-6 mph.
Friday: Cloudy and cool with showers likely. High 65°. Beaches 54°. Winds: E 7-16 mph. Rainfall may exceed .4 inches Friday and Friday night.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring a few evening showers then partly cloudy skies. It will turn a little cooler behind a weak cool front. Look for lows near 56-58 degrees.
Cooler weather will return Thursday behind a cool front, with a light NE wind and temps. will reach the upper 60's inland and stay in the mid 50's on the coast. It will be mostly cloudy Thursday but clouds will return late Thursday night as a low pressure system approaches the area.
Friday looks wet and breezy with rain likely by midday, and cool temperatures. Rainfall may exceed a half an inch in many areas. Inland temps. will reach the mid 60's but it will stay in the mid 50's near the coast. Rain will continue into Friday night and Saturday.
In the long-range, Saturday will stay gray and windy with more rain and temps. will only reach the low 60's with mid 50's on the coast. Total rainfall of over an inch is likely from Friday through Saturday night. Sunday looks cloudy with temps. near 60 at best inland and the low/mid 50's on the beaches. It will be quite breezy as well. Monday looks sunny with milder temps. as afternoon highs reach the mid 60's, and we should be near 68° by Tuesday. It will turn milder by Wednesday with temps. reaching the mid 70's.
The average high for tomorrow is 72 degrees with an average low of 50 degrees.