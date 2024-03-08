Forecast Updated on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with more clouds in the evening hours. Highs: 53-58. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Lows: 39-47. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 50-58. Winds: S 10-25+ mph.
Saturday Night: Rain showers linger with even a few rumbles of thunder possible before we slowly clear things out by morning. Windy. Lows: 38-46. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Lingering showers early. Otherwise, we will see a mostly cloudy sky and windy conditions. Highs: 50-58. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 47-54. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
We finally get a dry day on Delmarva to allow for the soil to soak up the water that has been standing in many places after the rain we get on Wednesday. I am expecting to see a good amount of sunshine through the first part of this Friday before the clouds will start to increase again by the evening hours. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s for highs inland. It will be cooler at the beach with the predominant wind coming in off the Atlantic today and the breeze will continue to pick up this evening and into the overnight.
Another chance for rain comes into the forecast on Saturday and will linger around the region into Saturday night. It may even trigger off showers early on Sunday, but the jury is still out on this chance lingering into Sunday. On average, most of us will pick up another half an inch of rain, but if we do see a few thundershowers on Saturday night…we could see folks pick up on as much as 1” of rain by the time we get to Sunday morning. Temperatures over the weekend will be about where they should be this time of year with highs in the 50s both on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s 50s will feel colder as a blast of air from Canada pushes across Delmarva and cools us off to start things off early next week.
Highs only expect to be in the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday as we start to dry things out. High pressure settles into control of the forecast with warmer temperatures expected by later in the week with highs near or into the 70s for Friday and possibly next weekend. An early look into next week looks to bring rain chances into the forecast for the weekend…a forecast that we will be watching for the next week!