Forecast updated on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 58°. Wind: SE 6-12 mph.
Tuesday: PartlySunny and mild. Scattered evening showers about. High 78°. Wind: W/NW 5-11 mph. Beaches near 65-70° PM with variable winds.
Tuesday Night: Evening showers then clearing. Low 48°. Wind: NW 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and cool. High 61°. Winds: NW 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows near 56-58 degrees by sunrise. Winds will be from the SE at 5-11 mph.
Tuesday looks mild with variable clouds as a cool front passes. We may see some showers in the late afternoon and evening as the front moves through but rainfall, if any, should be under .2 inches. Look for afternoon temps. to reach 78 degrees over inland areas with low to mid 60's close to the water. Skies will clear late Tuesday being the cold front with temps. dropping to the upper 40's by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday looks sunny, but it will be very breezy and cool. Look for wind gusts to 24 mph and afternoon temps. will just nudge 61 degrees. The NW winds will keep the marine layer well offshore and coastal temps. will be about the same as it is well inland. Low temps. Wednesday night into early Thursday will dip into the mid to upper 30's. This is quite cool for late April here on Delmarva.
In the long-range, Wednesday night through Saturday looks cool and dry as a rather chilly air mass for late April will cover the region. Look for high temps. only near 60 Thursday and Friday, with lows in the mid to upper 30's. Temps. will moderate to near 70 Sunday and into the mid 70's by next Monday. Clouds and some showers are possible by Monday, but no heavy rainfall looks likely.
The average high for tomorrow is 68 degrees with an average low of 46 degrees.