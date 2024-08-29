Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs: 75-85. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers…a thunderstorm. Lows: 68-75. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers at times. It will be cooler with the wind off the Atlantic. Highs: 75-81. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers lingering. Lows: 68-75.Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 83-89. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 83-89. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The boundary has started to push across the region and will stall out over the top of Delmarva and so we will keep some clouds around from time to time and could even lead to a few showers and storms by later this evening and tonight. I have some reservations about how big a chance of rain and storms will be thanks to the fact that our main wind will be off the Atlantic and could be breezy to windy at times. With an east wind, this should help to stabilize the air over Delmarva…so I hesitate to be super aggressive with our storm chances for today. Temperatures today will be warmer the farther west you live...along the Mid-shore we will be in the mid 80s. The closer you get to the beach…the wind will keep temperatures there in the low to mid 70s for highs.
Friday looks to be an interesting forecast as the boundary is going to be moving back north as a warm front and could lead to a chance of some showers with cooler conditions as the wind remains in off the Atlantic. This wind turns southwest for Saturday and could bring a chance of showers / storms late on Saturday. It now looks like this chance of a few showers and storms will linger into Sunday as the cold front will lag behind a bit and not clear us until Sunday evening. A few of these storms could pack a punch as the colder air starts to punch into the area behind the cold front.
The front will clear us on Sunday night and will lead to a very nice week next week with lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures and lower humidity values.