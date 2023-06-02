Forecast updated on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It's been a very warm Friday on Delmarva but cooler weather will arrive Saturday as a rather strong summer cool front passes. Little or no rain is expected and we seem to be in for along dry spell with near normal temperatures for early summer.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy to fair and more humid. Patchy fog possible. Low 61° Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy and cooler. Spotty showers arriving midday with cooler temperatures as a cold front passes. High 72-75°. Wind: SW then becoming NE 11-22 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds NE 14-24 mph and temps. near 62° by 3 PM.
Saturday Night: Clearing, blustery and cooler. Low 53-54° Wind: NE 11-20 mph. Winds on the coast NE 16-24 mph.
Sunday: Mainly sunny and pleasant. Breezy on the beaches. High 70-72° inland with low 60's on the beaches. Wind: NE 8-14 mph. Winds on the beaches NE 12-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for some clouds to increase later tonight, with lows near 61° by daybreak. It will be more humid and winds will be light from the south at under 10 mph.
Saturday will start rather cloudy and humid. Some spotty showers will develop as a cold front passes around Noon, and it will turn breezy and cooler behind this front by late afternoon. Any rainfall will be under 0.05 inches. Temps. will approach 72-74 degrees before the front arrives, but will drop to near 68 by mid-afternoon with wind gusts over 20 mph. Temperatures will fall to the low 60's on the beaches with winds getting quite gusty in the late afternoon and into the evening.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with mild temperatures and lower humidity. Temps. will reach 70-72 degrees inland and stay in the low 60's on the beaches. Winds will be gusty early and stay that way on the beaches all of Sunday.
In the long range: Monday through Thursday look mild and dry with afternoon temps. mainly from 75-80 with lows in the mid 50's/ A weak cool front will pass Tuesday afternoon but no rain is expected with the frontal passage.
The average low for early June is 58°, with a high temp. of 79°.