Forecast updated on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 3:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Becoming cloudy. Breezy and cooler late with some sprinkles possible. Low 52°. Wind: SW/NW increasing to 12-17 mph after 12 AM.
Saturday: Becoming sunny. Cool and breezy. High 62°. Wind: NW 10-17 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, and chilly. Low 38-40°. Wind: NW 3-7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, and cool. High 64-65°. Wind: NW 6-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion
Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight with cooler air arriving behind a cold front. Winds will increase from the north later tonight with winds of 12-18 mph near open water by Midnight. Look for low temps. near 52° by sunrise.
Saturday will start with clouds but it will become clear by afternoon. It will be breezy and much cooler with a NW breeze at 11-16 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will just reach 62 degrees around 3 PM before dropping into the 50's by dark. It will turn chilly Saturday night, with lows near 39 or 40 by sunrise Sunday.
Sunday looks mainly clear and cool with temps. near 64 degrees, as a dry Canadian air mass settles over the Eastern Seaboard. Winds will be light from the NW at 6-12 mph. We may see a few thin cirrus clouds later in the day.
In the long range, Monday looks dry and sunny with afternoon temps. near 68°. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 71° with sunshine as well. Temps. will reach 73-75 Thursday with clouds increasing and showers in the evening. A cool front will arrive Friday with morning showers then more cool air. Look for afternoon temps. near 68° Friday.
The average high for today is 73 degrees with an average low of 52 degrees.