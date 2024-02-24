DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mostly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday night: Clearing and becoming cold. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Showers likely in the afternoon, with heavier rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible in the evening and overnight. Warm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely, with a rumble of thunder possible in the morning, then clearing. Starting mild, then becoming cooler with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Fog has developed in many locations overnight, resulting in reduced visibilities early this morning.
Otherwise, a cold front brought rain showers to Delmarva on Friday, and today we'll have to deal with a secondary cold front that will trigger some more showers. Like yesterday, the showers will mainly be on the light side, but keep a jacket nearby just in case. Most of the shower activity will be in the morning, possibly lingering into the afternoon before clearing starts late. The combination of clouds with showers, and the passage of the cold front will keep temperatures on the cool side today, with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s.
Skies will clear Saturday night leading to a hard freeze by Sunday morning; we'll wake up to temperatures well down in to the 20s on Sunday morning.
Cool high pressure builds in for Sunday, bringing us lots of sunshine, but continued cool temperatures, as again, highs will only reach the mid 40s.
Upper ridging retains its grip on the Mid-Atlantic on Monday ahead of yet another weather-maker. With this, we'll expect unseasonably warm temperatures to start the next work week, with afternoon highs in the low 60s Monday climbing into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday (some locations could in fact challenge 70°F on Wednesday!).
Longer range guidance is suggesting a potent low pressure system in Canada passing well to our north mid-week, which will swing a cold front over Delmarva in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe.
There is disagreement in the long range guidance with regards to the timing of the cold front, but there is agreement that the front will likely come with some locally heavy rain with some downpours, and given warm and humid air providing ample energy, a few rumbles of thunder could also be possible.
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will help us wrap up the coming work week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 2- March 8.