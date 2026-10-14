Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 14, 2026, at 10:00pm by WBOC Meteorologist Bob Trihy.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers or a storm possible late. Lows: 59-64. Winds: SW-N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Scattered showers, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs: 65-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Cloudy with showers likely. Low: 57-62 Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.
Friday: A couple showers possible to start the day. It becomes partly to mostly sunny in the early afternoon. Chance of showers and storms possible in the later afternoon. Breezy. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Record highs were set across Delmarva today, as temperatures soared into the 80s to near 90. However, the very warm temperatures are coming to an end. A cold front dropping in from the north may bring us the chance of a few showers or even a thunderstorm overnight, as temperatures fall from the 70s then into the 60s.
A wind shift off the Atlantic for Thursday will knock temperatures back into the 60s and 70s for highs, as the front stalls right over the top of the area. This may even keep the showers lingering across the area for the first half of Thursday before it goes south for a brief period of time. It will move back north on us as a warm front Thursday night into Friday which may bring the shower chances back for early on Friday.
A new area of low pressure and cold front will use the stalled front to bring a chance of some showers and a few storms possible for late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The storms that develop on Friday will pack a punch due the kind of colder air on the way behind it. There is a marginal chance of severe weather Friday evening. The greatest threat will be damaging winds.
The weekend forecast (at the moment) looks fantastic with sunshine, but it will be very windy on Saturday with some wind gusts over 40+ mph possible as the colder air rushes across Delmarva. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60. Our first frost of the season will be possible for many places as we wake up on Sunday morning. Most areas away from the coast will dip into the mid 30s, with 40s at the beaches. Sunday will only have highs in the 50s with lots of sunshine as high pressure grabs control of the forecast into next week.