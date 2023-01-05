DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a chance of light showers after midnight. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: A mix of clouds and sun. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph at times.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun. Some showers possible in the evening. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 29°F.
While it didn't feel like it Thursday afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s on much of Delmarva, the cool-down we've been talking about the past few days has begun.
The parent low to the cold front that brought us the showers on Wednesday evening is slowly making its way east from the Great Lakes to the New England area. As it does so tonight, one or two impulses of energy wrapping around the low may bring a few showers late Thursday night to Delmarva, especially on the Midshore and over Delaware. The showers will be light.
On Friday, as that low continues to move slowly to the east, and high pressure builds into the Southeastern United States, the pressure gradient will kick up some gusty breezes by Friday afternoon; northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph could gust to 25 mph at times, ushering in more typical January temperatures by the weekend.
We will remain on the cooler side of the southeastern high pressure Saturday into Sunday, so for the weekend we're expecting mostly sunny skies and seasonable lows near 30°F and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Guidance is still indicating an impulse of energy from the southwest will approach the Mid-Atlantic late on Sunday night. So far all signs point to mainly a rain event, but with overnight temperatures into Monday morning falling to near freezing, we can't rule at at this time some wintry mix, especially on the Midshore and over Delaware. As of Thursday afternoon, we're not expecting any major winter weather, but watch this space for updates.