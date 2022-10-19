Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or two. Breezy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. The first frost or freeze of the season will be possible in our coolest communities (if you don’t see it Tuesday night). Lows: 30-40. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-62. Winds: W 5-20 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: 34-42. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
An upper-level low will sit to our north and west in the Great Lakes and will provide us with a big pull of unseasonably cold air for this time of year. The influence of the upper level low will be felt today as the amount of colder air being pushed in from Canada will create this inherent instability across the area and will lead to some extra clouds at times and could lead to a chance of a couple of a pop-up shower. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world, but do know that chance will be later this afternoon. It will lead to temperatures by the middle of the week in the 50s for daytime temperatures with morning temperatures in the 30s. I wouldn’t rule out a chance of a little frosty start to our Wednesday morning in our coolest communities.
High pressure looks to settle in behind this upper level low and take control of the forecast for Thursday through the weekend with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs climb nicely into the 60s by Friday and into the low and mid 70s over the weekend. I am shifting the weekend forecast and focusing on the best weather for Saturday. If you want to do things outside, Saturday is going to be your best day of the weekend. An area of low pressure will push up from the Gulf Stream and bring us a chance for some rain showers on Sunday and early on Monday. This forecast is not set in stone at this point because the models are forecasting a storm that hasn’t even formed yet. As we get closer to the weekend, the forecast will come more into focus. At this moment, I would prepare for some rain on the way for Sunday and Sunday night.
It does look like another chance for rain showers and even some thunderstorms arrives by mid-week next week with a stronger cold front pushing across Delmarva.