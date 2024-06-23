DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: *Heat Advisory* Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds. Hot and breezy. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 100° to 105°F at times. Winds from the SW at 10 to 20 mph could gust to 30 mph. A shower or thunderstorm late. Chance of rain 20 percen.t
Sunday night: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: A shower or thunderstorm early, then becoming partly cloudy with isolated pop-up showers or thunderstorms. Very warm. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Dangerously hot weather continues on Delmarva.
As high pressure off the East Coast continues to sink south, our winds will pick up today as they get squeezed between the high pressure and an approaching cold front to our northwest. With afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s (feeling like well over 100°F at times), heat advisories have been posted for all of Delmarva. Outdoor activities are not recommended between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. With winds gusting to 30 mph at times, the wildfire danger is high, and burn bans are in effect on much of Delmarva. Activities involving spark or flame are discouraged.
A weak frontal boundary will sag down over Delmarva late Sunday into Monday which could trigger some showers or thunderstorms. Unfortunately, this is looking like a very convective setup, which means that some folks won't see any rain, and those who do will get downpours that will run off rather than soak into the ground. Any storms could have the potential to be severe; the Storm Prediction Center has the Maryland Midshore and Delaware under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather, with the rest of Delmarva under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat. Damaging winds are the main threat, but a brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.
Another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Thursday, and we'll continue to be unseasonably warm to hot.
For gardeners and friends in the ag industry, there is the possibility for the development of "flash drought" conditions given the heat and lack of soaking rainfall in the forecast, as well as the hot and dry conditions evaporating soil moisture.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance could develop in the Bay of Campeche, in roughly the same area as Tropical Storm "Alberto" did. This has a medium, 40 percent chance of development. If it becomes a named storm, its name would be "Beryl". The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for June 30 - July 6.