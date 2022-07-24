DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: *Heat Advisory until 8 p.m.* Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. Becoming breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like 100°F to 105°F or more at times. Winds from the SW 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph at times.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated P.M. thunderstorms. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a low chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Turning hotter. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Seasonable highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Dangerously hot weather continues Sunday.
*Heat Advisories are in effect for all of Delmarva through 8 p.m. Sunday evening.*
Sunday continues our stretch of unseasonably and dangerously hot weather. Despite a gusty breeze from the southwest, temperatures will still rise into the mid to upper 90s. A slightly more southerly component to the wind means increased humidity, so the heat index, or the "feels like" temperatures will be in the 100° to 105°F range, with several locations feeling like over 105°F at times. The increased winds also means a moderate threat for rip currents along the Maryland and Virginia beaches.
A series of low pressure systems will transit Canada throughout the week ahead, and they will swing cold fronts that will stall out along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, which means slightly unsettled weather with only a brief break from the heat for the week ahead.
The first cold front approaches Monday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will again soar into the mid 90s. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. These thunderstorms could feature some damaging winds and heavy downpours that could cause isolated flooding.
Tuesday will be our brief break from the heat, as the temperatures behind the first front only climb into the mid to upper 80s (which is about normal for this time of year). Monday's cold front stalled out just south of Delmarva means a chance for pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially south of U.S. 50.
Then as the front remains stalled out, we continue with daily chances of afternoon showers and thunder for the rest of the week as temperatures again climb into the 90s by Thursday.
Another cold front will approach Thursday, which could bring more focused showers and thunder in the Thursday and Friday timeframe.