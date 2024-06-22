DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times. The beaches will be near 90°F. A low chance of a pop-up thundershower late. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 105°F or more at times in a few areas. Some strong thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: A shower or thunderstorm early, then becoming mostly sunny. Very warm. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Dangerously hot weather remains the headline for the next several days.
High pressure remains just off the East Coast of the United States and is slowly slipping to the south, which is pushing our winds to a more southerly to southwesterly direction. This will bring dangerously hot conditions on to Delmarva this weekend.
For Saturday, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s inland, with even the beaches getting up to around 90°F. An outdoor activities should be done in the early morning or late evening. The hottest weather will be from lunchtime until about 7 p.m., which is when any outdoor activity should be limited, and done with lots of breaks and water.
Fortunately the humidity won't be too bad, so the "feels like" temperatures will only get up to about 100°F.
Sunday turns even hotter, and this time with more humidity. Heat advisories are up for the Maryland Midshore and Delaware, which is where we are expecting the hottest conditions. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s, and it could feel like 105°F or more at times.
A weak frontal boundary will sag down over Delmarva late Sunday into Monday which could trigger some showers or thunderstorms. Unfortunately, this is looking like a very convective setup, which means that some folks won't see any rain, and those who do will get downpours that will run off rather than soak into the ground. Any storms could have the potential to be severe; the Storm Prediction Center has all of Delmarva under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather, with damaging winds the main threat.
Another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Thursday, and we'll continue to be unseasonably warm to hot.
For gardeners and friends in the ag industry, there is the possiblity for the development of "flash drought" conditions given the heat and lack of soaking rainfall in the forecast, as well as the hot and dry conditions evaporating soil moisture.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance just off the Georgia coast has a negligible, near zero percent chance of development in the next seven days. This system could bring rain and gusty winds to parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. As of right now, no direct effects are expected on Delmarva.
Another disturbance could develop in the Bay of Campeche, in roughly the same area as Tropical Storm "Alberto" did. This has a medium, 50 percent chance of development. If it becomes a named storm, its name would be "Beryl". The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for June 29 - July 5.