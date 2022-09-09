DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday night: Mostly clear with isolated patchy fog. Lows around 60°F.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers with a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 62°F.
An area of high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic today through the first half of the weekend, meaning mainly sunny skies across Delmarva. A breeze from the northeast to east could be gusty at times, and when combined with the full moon and astronomically high tides, minor coastal flooding will be possible.
The high then will depart to the east, and with that departure, winds will shift to a more southerly direction, increasing humidity across Delmarva by the second half of the weekend. As a trough gets organized to the west, a warm front will slide up the East Coast, and tap into the increasing moisture to trigger some showers by Sunday afternoon and evening.
As the trough organizes into a low pressure system and approaches the Mid-Atlantic, shower chances will increase on Monday into Tuesday. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms that could feature some heavy downpours that could cause brief, localized flooding.
Then, Delmarva will settle into a drier regime later in the week with temperatures at or slightly above normal.
Drought conditions continue to expand across Delmarva, with most of the peninsula under abnormally dry conditions, and severe drought now developing in portions of eastern Sussex County, Delaware. Any rain in the coming week will be welcome, but the downpours do not help the drought situation much.
In the tropics, Hurricane "Earl" continues to spin in the Atlantic, and will only be a threat to Bermuda.
Elsewhere, a tropical wave 1,200 miles east of the Leeward Islands has a medium chance for development, and a wave south of the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance for development.
None of these systems poses a threat to the United States at this time.