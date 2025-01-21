DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Cloudy. Snow showers likely in Sussex County, on the Lower Eastern Shore, and in. Accomack County. Up to 2" snow in Accomack County. A dusting to 1" elsewhere. Lows around 10°F, with wind chills near 0°F. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Cold. Breezy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills in the teens.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Chance of wintry mix. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
***Cold Weather Advisory***
Broad Arctic high pressure remains in charge over much of the eastern United States, which is acting to keep a series of winter storms well to our south. For the first time ever, blizzard warnings were issued for the Gulf Coast of Louisiana!
This is mostly good news for Delmarva, though. While we will see dangerous cold yet again tonight, the winter storm affecting much of the Deep South will be shunted to our south, with only minor winter troubles over southeastern parts of Delmarva.
We'll see snow showers this evening over Accomack County, the Lower Eastern Shore, as well as in Dorchester and Sussex Counties. Most locations will see just a dusting to 1" of snow, but parts of Accomack County (where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect) could see up to 2" of a very fluffy snow. Slippery roads will be possible tonight wherever snow falls.
For the rest of the upcoming week, we're expecting the Arctic high to continue to block winter weather to our south, with a gradual warming trend.
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Sunday. As winds slowly shift to the west, and then the south, highs will reach the mid to upper 30s by Friday, and upper 40s by Sunday.
Our next chance of precipitation looks to possibly be next Monday, in the form of some wintry mix, but confidence is low at this time so far into the future, so watch this space for updates.