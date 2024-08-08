Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 74-80. Winds: E 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows: 70-76. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 76-84. Winds: E 20-40+ mph.
Friday Night: Showers and storms possible early. Things settle down overnight to become mostly clear by morning. Lows: 70-78. Winds: SE-NW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
The boundary that is still currently over the top of Delmarva will remain overhead as Debby begins to move faster to the north and west throughout the day today. We will continue to see the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day today, especially in the morning hours. As the center of Debby begins to move more inland, there are indications that we will get a bit of a break from the rain by later this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures today will be held in the 70s and 80s as the cloud deck overhead will remain for much of the day. The wind will start to pick up this afternoon and this evening as the center of the storm gets closer to Delmarva where we could see some wind gusts to 30-40+ mph.
Due to the track for this storm having shifted a little farther west over the mountains of Virginia and pulling the storm a little west of Delmarva, things get a bit more interesting for Friday. The steady, heavy rain now moves to the west. Unfortunately, this also puts us on the dirty side of the storm and with lots of humidity will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms that will bring lots of rain and lightning, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado threat. Along with the heavy rain and storms, we will see strong gusty winds for a few days where we could see gusts 40+ mph from time to time on Friday…especially along our Atlantic facing beaches. We are talking about rain totals on average between 1-3” with locally heavier amounts with some folks by the time it wraps up on late Saturday. This is on top of the heavy rain we have seen in places already that have picked up on 1-3” of rain from yesterday’s slow moving showers and storms.
The storm should finally be forced out by a new boundary swinging across late on Friday and dry us out for Saturday. Dry weather and cooler conditions are expected for much of next week with highs in the 80s and lower humidity values.