Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms are possible. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 74-80. Winds: E 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows: 70-76. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 76-84. Winds: E 20-40+ mph.
Saturday: Showers possible early as things settle down by late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny by the evening hours. Highs: 80-8. Winds: NE-NW 15-35+ mph.
The boundary that has slowly pushed south is currently over Delmarva and is allowing for scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling across parts of the area overnight. This boundary is not going to be moving very fast so we will see chances for scattered showers and storms throughout the day today, but it will not be a total washout. Temperatures today will be in the 80s inland and 70s at the beach with the wind slowly starting to pick up throughout the day with some wind gusts to 30+ mph possible by the evening hours.
Debby is going to slowly attach itself to this front and basically use it as the train tracks to move slowly toward the region starting on Thursday and bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms from Thursday and Friday and lingering into early on Saturday. The track for this storm has shifted a little farther west over the mountains of Virginia and pulls the storm a little west of Delmarva. The steady, heavy rain now moves to the west. Unfortunately, this also puts us on the dirty side of the storm and with lots of humidity will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms that will bring lots of rain and lightning, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado threat. Along with the heavy rain and storms, we will see strong gusty winds for a few days where we could see gusts 40+ mph from time to time on Thursday and Friday…especially along our Atlantic facing beaches. We are talking about rain totals on average between 2-5” with locally heavier amounts with some folks by the time it wraps up on late Saturday.
The storm should finally be forced out by a new boundary swinging across late on Saturday and dry us out for Sunday. Dry weather and cooler conditions are expected for much of next week with highs in the 80s and lower humidity values.