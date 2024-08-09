DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Some showers and possibly a lingering thunderstorm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: A stray shower early, then becoming mostly sunny. Winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night: A few stray showers possible. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of a stray shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a stray shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
The remnants of "Debby" are speeding away to the north of Delmarva, and the most signficant weather effects have shifted to Pennsylvania, New York, and New England.
We mostly dodged a bullet on Delmarva, as the worst of the storm stayed just west of the Chesapeake Bay.
However, we're not done with "Debby" yet. A cold front that has formed around the storm will push its way across Delmarva this evening into the overnight. There remains a threat for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms Friday evening. While severe weather is becoming less and less likely, we're going to watch the radar for gusty winds and downpours.
The tornado watches have been retired for Delmarva as upper winds are no longer supportive of significant rotation, but a brief spin-up can't be ruled out.
A couple of showers could linger into Saturday morning, but otherwise we're going to have an amazing weekend!
As high pressure builds from the north, expect mostly sunny skies by lunchtime Saturday with temperatures in the 80s along with low humidity.
Some of our high-resolution guidance is suggesting that the aforementioned cold front will stall to our south and that an impulse of energy will travel along that front and bring a chance for a few showers Saturday night, but as of Friday afternoon, it doesn't look like a significant factor in any outdoor plans.
High pressure remains in charge for the rest of the weekend into early next week with comfortable conditions.
The forecast remains mainly dry with comfortable temperatures and humidity, however longer range guidance suggests a few impulses of energy could bring some isolated shower chances Tuesday through Thursday, but so far that forecast doesn't look too impressive.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for August 16 - August 22.
In the Tropics:
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a medium, 60 percent chance of development over the next several days as it tracks toward the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.