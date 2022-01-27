Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&