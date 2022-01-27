Forecast updated on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 7:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25-28°. Wind: S 1-7 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 41-43° Wind: N 1-6 mph.
Friday Night: Cloudy and cold. Snow later in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times late with significant accumulations. Low 25°. Wind: NE 9-18 mph. Winds increasing to 20-35 mph by sunrise. Higher winds near 40 mph on the coast.
Saturday: Snow early. Snow may be heavy with high winds and reduced visibility. Heavy snow accumulations are possible. Temps. falling into the low 20's by dark. Wind: NE/N 20-40+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase tonight and it will not be as cold as last night with lows near 26 by sunrise. Winds will be light tonight from the south and areas near the Ocean may stay near 30 degrees or higher.
Friday will bring increasing clouds and a light SW wind will bring the afternoon temperatures up to around 40-41 degrees. Snow is now likely late Friday as a low pressure develops off-shore and deepens, as it moves along the coast. This Nor'easter will be a strong one but the exact track is still a bit uncertain.
A track close to shore will bring heavy snow of over 4 inches and perhaps as much as 7 inches and higher to Delmarva. A track farther east will mean just 2-3 inches of snow. The odds are quite high that we will see enough snow to cause travel disruptions. If the low tracks in just the right way and deepens very rapidly, we may see over ten inches of snow.
Snow amounts will be lower over NW Delmarva and near the Chesapeake Bay with the higher amounts nearer the Atlantic, and from Accomack County northeastward to the coast of New Jersey, and all the way to Boston where blizzard conditions are possible. From DC, to Baltimore and Philly, the should be much less snow than we will see on Delmarva, as it looks now.
Skies will clear Saturday night but it will stay windy with very cold air moving back to the area. Look for lows near 15-20 by sunrise Sunday. Sunday will be cold and windy with sunshine and high temps. near 30. Winds Saturday may gust to over 48 mph near the coast and near 39 mph inland.
In the long-range, skies will clear late Saturday but it will stay windy into midday Sunday. Look for temperatures near 12-18 by sunrise Sunday, followed by afternoon high temps. only near 30 degrees. It will stay unusually cold into Monday, with morning lows near 10-15 degrees. Monday will be sunny with afternoon high temps. in the upper 30's.
Tuesday looks sunny with temps. near 44 by mid-afternoon. We may see temperatures near 53 by Wednesday. Rain is likely Thursday with colder air returning by next weekend. There are strong signs of a warmer weather pattern for much of February.
The average high for later January is 45 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.